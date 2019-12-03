Shirley May Wilson, 87, passed away on Nov. 25, 2019, peacefully with her family by her side. Shirley was born in Portland, Oregon, to Bill and Mary Justice on March 23, 1932.
She was raised in the Grant County areas of Seneca, Fox and Long Creek, Oregon. Shirley graduated from Long Creek High School and attended Eastern Oregon College in La Grande. Shirley married Leslie Wilson on July 8, and they were blessed with one daughter, Karen. Shirley worked at the Grant County Bank in John Day and later at Oregon Telephone Company in Mt. Vernon. The family moved to Reedsport, Oregon, in 1968 where Shirley continued her bookkeeping work with Winchester Bay Seafood Co. and Ocean Fresh Seafood.
Shirley was a loving mother, caring friend and lifelong Rebekah Lodge member originally joining in Canyon City, Oregon, at the age of 18, later transferring to Three Rivers Rebekah Lodge in Reedsport. In 1997-98 she was the president of Rebekah Assembly of Oregon. She also served in the International Rebekah Association. She was a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge and American Legion Auxiliary. She volunteered at the Reedsport Senior Center and drove Dial-A-Ride. Shirley enjoyed traveling and made trips to Hawaii, Nova Scotia, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and most of the states.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father, mother and husband, Leslie Wilson. She is survived by her daughter Karen and son-in-law Rick Arvidsoh, brother George Justice (Dorothy) of Soap Lake, Washington, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Dunes Memorial Chapel, 2300 Frontage Road, Reedsport, with burial at Reedsport Masonic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.