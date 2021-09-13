July 4, 1934 – Sept. 6, 2021
Stanley Duane Powell, age 86, of Mt. Vernon, passed away on Sept. 6, 2021.
Stanley was born in Prineville, Oregon, to Virgil and Elda Powell on July 4, 1935. He married Lavaughn Smith of Kennewick, Washington, on May 10, 1957.
They met while he was stationed at Camp Hanford. After he was discharged from the Army, they moved to Prineville, where he worked at Ernie’s Sport Shop. In 1959 they moved to Dayville, Oregon, where he started his own logging company. When his sons Mark and Brett were old enough, they worked alongside him. Stanley and Lavaughn were able to purchase 40 acres in Mt. Vernon, Oregon, and build a home they have lived in for 46 years.
Stanley “Skip” was a strong-willed man. He enjoyed many things: hunting, fishing, bowling, playing pool, team roping, playing guitar. He could tell hunting stories with the best of them. He tried his hand at breeding and racing quarter horses, a few cows and hay.
Stanley is preceded in death by his parents, Elda and Virgil Powell, and son Todd Vance Powell.
Stanley is survived by his spouse, Lavaughn; children Mark Powell and his wife Julie of Mt. Vernon, Oregon, daughter Tammy Powell from Grants Pass, Oregon, and son Brett Powell of Salem, Oregon.
Stanley is survived by his sister Winona White and her husband Ash; brother Larry Powell and his wife Pauline; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Stanley has five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that a donation to hospice of your choice is appreciated.
No service is planned at this time.
