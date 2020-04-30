Steve Parsons, 68, of Mt. Vernon, Oregon, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. A family gathering will be held at a later date.
Steve was born Nov. 28, 1951, in Portland, Oregon, to parents Jackie and Gilbert Parsons. He grew up in the Portland area with his five siblings and graduated from David Douglas High School in 1969.
Steve met his wife, Dotty Horton, at Mt. Hood Community College. He swept her off her feet and they were married June 22, 1974. They continued to live in the Portland area until 1993 when they moved their family to Mt. Vernon, Oregon.
After High School, Steve was taken under the wing of a friend and began his career as an Electrician. He thrived in this work and was proud to become a Supervising Journeyman Electrician in the IBEW Local 48. This passion led him to begin own businesses, the most recent being S&C Electric which he operated until his retirement in 2008. Steve was very humble and confident when it came to his work. Some proud accomplishments of his work included doing the renovations for the Chamber of Commerce, and wiring the new Blue Mountain Hospital with his kids.
Steve reveled in everything outdoors. This included hunting, target shooting, camping, horseback and razor riding. He also loved playing poker, building classic cars, going on vacations and traveling. Fond memories included a pack hunting trip in Idaho and his first Caribbean cruise to the Bahamas.
Steve was a very giving and courageous man. He will be remembered for spending quality time with family and friends and for his faith in God.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Jackie and Gilbert Parsons; brother Chris Parsons; sisters Sandy, Linda and Karen.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dotty Parsons; sons Toby, Shawn and Tye Parsons; daughter Tammy Goozee; sister Patty Silva; and 10 wonderful grandchildren.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Steve the family suggests Younglife Ministries through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
—Paid for by the family of Steve Parsons.
