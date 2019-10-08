Nov. 22, 1946 — Oct. 1, 2019
Steven J McNeil, 72, died unexpectedly Oct. 1 at his residence in Lakeview, Oregon. He was born Nov. 22, 1946, in Albany, Oregon. Steve graduated from Junction City High School in 1965. He was in the Army National Guard for seven years. He married Patricia Williams; they had a son, Scott. They later divorced. He moved to Burns, Oregon, to follow his dream of being a buckaroo. Met and married Marilyn and had a daughter, Naomi. He adopted Marilyn’s two previous kids, Tina and Rod. They divorced in 1986. He moved to Baker City/Haines, Oregon, and then to Seneca, Oregon. He decided to get his degree in counseling and work with troubled juveniles. He worked in Vale, Oregon, then on to Burns Oregon Youth Authority. Then transferred to La Grande, Oregon, at Oregon Authority Camp Riverbend. He retired in 2017. He will be dearly missed by his family and his good friends, and he had a lot of them.
He is survived by sister, Linda (Del) of Albany, Oregon; nephew, Mike of Oregon; daughters, Tina (Vince) of Vale, Oregon, and Naomi (Clint) of Lakeview, Oregon; sons, Rod (Patty) of Burns, Oregon, and Scott (Julie) of Albany, Oregon; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts.
At his request there will be no services. Donations can be made in his name to Kids Club of Harney County, 267 S. Egan, Burns, OR 97720 or OHA, 67494 Market Lane, Cove, OR 97824 or to one’s choice.
Arrangements by Desert Rose Funeral Chapel, Lakeview, Oregon.
