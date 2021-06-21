July 14, 1948 – June 13, 2021
Steven John Hopper of Canyon City, Oregon, was born on July 14, 1948. He passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Boise, Idaho, at the age of 72. Steve was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Betty Hopper, and his youngest sister, Susan Nelson. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan (Rains) Hopper; his sons, Dean Hopper and Matthew Hopper; his sister, Kathleen Hopper; his granddaughters, Hannah, Kate and Ruby Hopper; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In 1972, Steve and Joan arrived in Grant County as newlyweds and fell in love with the region’s natural beauty. Together, they made a home and raised their two children on Canyon Creek. They remained in Canyon City even after losing their home in the 2015 Canyon Creek Complex fire. After buying his first logging truck, a 1968 Peterbilt, Steve hauled as a private contractor for local loggers. After 40 years hauling, he retired in 2012. When he wasn’t on the road in his truck, you could find him wandering the hills with his dog, Tracy, in search of elk horns or cultivating, harvesting and sharing produce from his fruit and vegetable garden.
The Hopper family is grateful for the love and kindness shown by friends and family during this time of grieving. A memorial service was held at the John Day Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Friday, June 18; donations in Steve’s memory may be made to Blue Mountain Hospital through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, PO Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
