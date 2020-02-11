May 13, 1947 — Jan. 14, 2020
Steven Milton Devine passed away Jan. 14, 2020, in John Day, Oregon. Steve was born May 13, 1947, in Forest Grove, Oregon, the son of Milton and Gladys Devine.
He grew up in Cherry Grove, Oregon, and graduated from Forest Grove Union High School in 1965. He joined the National Guard, then enlisted in the Navy, serving on the USS Coral Sea from 1967 to 1969. After being discharged, he worked at Tektronix, in the fiber glass industry and as an auto mechanic. Upon retirement he moved to Monument, Oregon, and pursued his hobbies of old cars and woodworking. He is survived by his son, August Devine, of Lake Oswego, Oregon, his sister, Pat, of Monument and his beloved cat, Spidey. His good sense of humor will be missed. RIP “Aug.”
