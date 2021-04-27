Sue Miller, 71, passed away peacefully March 27, 2021, at OHSU surrounded by her husband, Nick, and her family. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. Although this incurable disease ultimately proved to be terminal, Sue handled its debilitating nature with grace.
Sue was born on Jan. 10, 1950, in Hillsboro, Oregon, to Fred and Helen Ireland and was the middle child of seven. At the age of 10, the Ireland family moved to Sublimity where she attended St. Boniface Grade School. After graduating from Regis High School, Sue attended Southern Oregon College and Oregon State University majoring in art. She went on to work as a secretary at Stayton Canning Company and met her husband of 42 years. Nick and Sue lived in Stayton for 23 years. They moved to John Day where Sue developed her love of quilting and enjoyed many quilting retreats with her friends. She worked for Grant County and the OSU Extension Office and earned her certification as a master gardener. In 2012, they retired to Prineville where they built their home together.
Sue is survived by her husband, Nick, six siblings and many nieces and nephews.
If you would like to donate in her memory, a contribution can be made to the Humane Society of the Ochocos, 1280 S. Tom McCall Road, Prineville, OR 97754.
A memorial service has been held at Sue’s childhood church, St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sublimity, Oregon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.