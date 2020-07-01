July 26, 1945 – June 17, 2020
Sue Orr, 74, passed away at her home of 33 years in Prairie City surrounded by her family.
Sue was born in Caldwell, Idaho to Maurice Claire Hire and Elaine K. “Kitty” (Combs) Hire. They named her Claire Elaine but always called her Suzy. The family lived in Caldwell and Baker City. In 1952 her mom and stepfather Harvey Spivey moved the family to live in a cozy cabin at Camp 5 logging camp; her most cherished memories are here leaping from the dock into the lake.
Sue graduated from Wheeler County High School in Fossil, Oregon in 1964. She married David Mattison and raised two daughters in Kinzua where she loved to play pinochle, sew, and crochet until it closed in 1979. She lived in Heppner and worked for Central Market until she married Gordon Orr in July 1987. They moved to Prairie City where they had a lovely home and yard. Sue spent 50 years following the Portland Trail Blazers.
Survivors include her husband, Gordon; daughters Jodi (Matt) Ferguson of Walla Walla; Robin Mattison of Pendleton; Pamela (Russ) Orr-Powell of John Day; sons, Mike (Gina) Orr and Greg Orr of Winnemucca; Jeff Orr of Heppner; grandchildren: Connor & Brett Ferguson of Walla Walla; Mikaela (Alley) Conway of Huson, Montana; Brett Alley of La Grande; Casey, Chase and Justin Orr of Winnemucca; Jaden Orr; Megan (Orr) Fischer of Hermiston; Cody Orr of Isle, Minnesota; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Laura) Hire of Heppner and Frank Spivey of Baker City; sister-in-law’s Norma Roberts of Biggs, CA and Earlene Dillard of Bend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Joseph Mattison and David Orr; brother, Bill Roberts and sister, Lois Colleen Hire.
Memorial contributions can be made to Blue Mountain Hospice through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit: www.driskillmemorialchapel.com.
Paid for by the family of Sue Orr.
