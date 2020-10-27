Dec. 5, 1951 – Oct. 15, 2020
Susan Ann Kelso, 68, of John Day, Oregon, passed away Oct. 15, 2020, at OHSU Hospital in Portland, Oregon. A memorial will be held over Zoom with family and close friends.
Susan was born Dec. 5, 1951, to Edward and Margret Gaule in San Jose, California. She attended Ridge Field Washington High School and graduated in 1971. Susan was a quiet person, but not shy and always had an interest in helping older people and watching over her little sister.
Susan married John Hinke in Arizona in 1983. She married Tom Kelso in Albany, Oregon, in 2002.
She worked as administration for assisted living facilities throughout Montana and Eastern Oregon. She retired from Valley View Assisted Living in John Day in 2015.
Susan’s hobbies consisted of painting, wood burning artwork, sewing and gardening. She was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
She is survived by her two older sisters, Marge Mundell (Steve), New York, and Toddi Jones (Jack), Vancouver, Washington; little sister, Patty Little (Lloyd), Michigan; combined family of five kids, Adam Hinke, Newberg, Niles Hink, Washington, Wendy Schram, Albany, Joe Kelso, Albany, Maria Kelso, Albany; and husband, Tom Kelso, John Day. She’s also survived by seven grandchildren, five brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.
