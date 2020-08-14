Oct. 30, 1947 - Aug. 4, 2020
Susan Carter, 72, was born Oct. 30, 1947, to Theodore Rosevelt Carter and Vern Josephine Ward Carter of Long Creek. She is survived by daughter Sayward Carter, grandchildren Jaxon and Amara Kammer of Vancouver, Washington, and brother Kent Carter of Pendleton.
Her earlier years were spent working hard on the Carter ranch. She was a women of many talents and pushed the gender limits of her time. She attended Eastern Oregon University and Kinman Business University, traveled on the national rodeo circuit, worked for the FDA, ran her own ranch and owned the Mountain Inn Cafe in Long Creek. She worked for Dice Construction intermittently before her retirement in the early 2000s.
She had an eye for beauty and spiritual intuition beyond what most of us could comprehend. She was one of a kind. Irreplaceable. So many words but none do her justice. R.I.P. Susan Carter from Long Creek. Thank for your shameless convictions and the beauty that shined beyond the demons. We saw you, we loved you, you influenced us all. We will never forget your heart and Long Creek valley will never be the same.
Services will be determined at a later date based on COVID-19 restrictions. For those asking, donations accepted in lieu of flowers at 12711 NE 39th St., Vancouver, WA 98682 for her grandchildren.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at burnsmortuary.com.
