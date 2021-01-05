Susan Elaine Kyriss, 72, of Mt. Vernon passed away Dec. 29, 2020, at Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day, Oregon. A memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Living Word Christian Center in Mt. Vernon, Oregon. Pastor Sharron Miller of Living Word Christian Center will officiate. Her urn will be interned at the Prairie City Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Living Word Christian Center through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer an online condolence for the family visit, driskillmemorialchapel.com.
