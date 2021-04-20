April 4, 1933 – March 23, 2021
Suzanne Marshall, 87, of Hines, Oregon, passed away March 23, 2021.
She was born to the late Carl and Louise Knudsen, April 4, 1933, in Portland, Oregon. Suzanne grew up in Portland, where she attended grade school and graduated from Lincoln High School. Sue went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University as well as her elementary education teaching certificate. She later enjoyed substitute teaching grades 4 through 6.
Sue was an avid horse woman and rode hunter jumpers at the Columbia Riding Academy where she met her husband, Ted Marshall. They were close friends and school mates from middle school until they both graduated from OSU and were married in 1955. Sue and Ted settled in Bend, Oregon, where they raised their three children. They moved to Burns in 1978 and enjoyed 47 years of marriage before Ted passed in 2002.
Sue was an active mother and community member participating in 4-H, Campfire Girls, Cub Scouts, PEO and other volunteer organizations. She continued to follow her passion for horseback riding, golf and playing bridge throughout her active years.
Sue enjoyed sharing her interests with others and was always keen to provide learning experiences to youth in her community. Sue was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Sue will be remembered as a caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, brother and her husband.
She is survived by: daughter Sheryl (Mike) Miller of John Day, Oregon; daughter Sandy (Scott) Campbell of Silvies, Oregon; son Ted (Angela) Marshall of Burns, Oregon; granddaughter Adrianne (Sean) Lee of Danville, California; grandson Mike (Beth) Miller of Albany, Oregon; grandson Tygh Campbell of Silvies, Oregon; grandson Rand (Heather) Campbell of Bend, Oregon; and four great-grandchildren.
