June 20, 2019
Tammy Jenkins, a long-time resident of John Day, Oregon, passed away at Renown Regional Medical Center on June 20, 2019, in Reno, Nevada.
Born in Ritzville, Wasington, Tammy received an associate degree in nursing from Trinity Oaks Community College, The Dalles, Oregon, in 1986. Tammy worked as a social worker for about 20 years with Training and Employment Consortium, and Oregon Child Protection Services in John Day and Burns, Oregon. Tammy’s lifelong passion for helping children was apparent in her dedicated service to the state and community, and through the countless children and families she helped over the years.
Tammy loved spending time with her family, working with children, reading, gardening and caring for her dog, Benjie.
She is survived by her children, Tia and Nathan; former spouse, Phil; her grandchildren, Nathan Jr., Hunter, Emma and Harrison; her mother Donna; and sisters Dawn and Deborah. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who will be truly missed for her caring nature, and never-ending compassion.
