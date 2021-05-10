Feb. 8, 1956 – May 3, 2021
Teresa Ann Sallee, age 65, of John Day passed away May 3, 2021, with her family by her side. A celebration of life will be held May 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Sunflower Flat outside of Monument, Oregon, with a potluck picnic to follow.
Teresa was born on Feb. 8, 1956, to Frances Parr-Nichols in Vancouver, Washington, and attended Monument High School.
Teresa worked for Valley View Assisted Living for five years, retiring in 2020.
She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her mom, Frances Nichols, of John Day, Oregon; daughter, Sara Williams, of John Day, Oregon; son Justus and daughter-in-law Lisa Watson of John Day, Oregon; and another son Matthew Sallee; and seven grandchildren, Skylar Watson Vogel, Keilon Watson, Kayana McClean, Jaykeb Williams, Nisha Sallee, Parker Sallee and Preston Sallee.
