Terri Ann Brownlee

Terri was employed at the John Day Eye Clinic as an Optician before moving to Gunnison Colorado and taking a job with Gunnison Valley Health as Financial Counselor. She took great pride and joy working at both places.
She had the best time and made the greatest friends one could ever have.
Terri loved spending time with her daughter and enjoying every precious moment with the grandkids. She enjoyed hiking, fishing, riding on the Harley motorcycle with her husband and watching Seward County Saints basketball with Grandma. Visiting with friends and colleagues, making special tied fleece blankets, and watching Christmas shows on Hallmark, was her most favorite hobbies and pastimes.
Terri is survived by her husband Gregg Brownlee, Montrose Colorado. Daughter Mindee Hutchison and husband Brandon, Mount Vernon, OR. Son Jimmy Stiles and wife Raven, Irrigon OR. Step-Son Loren Brownlee and wife Sara, Grand Junction CO. Step Son Kyle Brownlee and Avery Lenz, John Day OR. Grand Children, Trig and Averee Hutchison, John Day Oregon. Kamo Stiles, Irrigon OR. Parents Roy and Evelyn Cates, Mount Vernon, Oregon. Stanley Dehiya, John Day OR. Mother in-law Evelyn Brownlee, Liberal KS. Brother Duane Dehiya and wife Wendy, Terrabonne OR. Sister Ersela Dehiya, Mount Vernon, OR. Brother in-law Garry Brownlee and wife Susan, Mulvane KS. Brother in-law Glenn Brownlee and wife Kim, Texarkana TX. Nieces and Nephews, Rylie Dehiya, Tyler Dehiya, Hannah Brownlee, Joshua Brownlee and Anna Donnel, Sally Brownlee. And…Harley the best dog ever!
Predeceased by her Grandparents Ersel Zeke and Mary Ann Osborne.
Father-in law Charles Brownlee. Her beloved Sister in-law Kelly Dehiya.
There will be short and sweet celebrations to honor Terri’s life in Montrose CO, Mt. Vernon OR, and Liberal KS…dates and places TBD.
Private family memorial in the mountains of Oregon to be with her beloved sister-in law Kelly, date TBD. Burial of ashes will be later with her husband Gregg in Satanta KS. Even though Terri loves flowers she made the request that instead of flowers please send any donations to either the Seward County Community College Saints Basketball program which she loved to watch, or to the HopeWest Care Center which took such great care of her.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terri Ann Brownlee, please visit our floral store. Paid for by the family of Terri Brownlee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.