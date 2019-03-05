April 15, 1979 - Feb. 26, 2019
Thaddeus Gean Cowan Thompson was born Easter Sunday, April 15, 1979 to Bob and Kay Cowan Thompson in Albany, Oregon. He was joined two years later by his sister, Tirza. In February 1985, the family moved to John Day where Thadd would spend the majority of his youth participating in 4-H, golf soccer, science club, National Honor Society, and hanging out with his friends. He graduated from Grant Union High School in 1997, then attended Pacific Lutheran University and graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor in Computer Science, with honors, with a special interest in wearable computers in 2001.
After college Thadd worked at Hello Network in Las Vegas as a computer programmer until he started his own computer company, TGCT.net; he then moved to Florida to be near Mike and Tirza. In 2004, Thadd moved back to John Day to become part of the family business where he became the Vice President of Chester’s Market Inc. and, under Thadd’s direction, began to grow and expand the company and developed platforms for multi store operations. He worked alongside his father, Bob, who was his business partner and best friend.
In August 2011 he welcomed his son Nathanial Aaron Cowan Thompson. Thadd loved to be outside and being with his family; he loved to hike, snowshoe, camp, to fish in Alaska with his dad, being at the coast, watching sunsets, and spending time with his son.
Thadd’s values were honesty, hard work and dedication to family. He had a great sense of humor, loved being uncle goat, and was a loving father. He had a great smile, could always make you laugh with a witty one-liner, was always up for an adventure, enjoyed teaching and leading others, and had a great loved for God. Thadd was a wonderful man and father who deeply loved his son and his family; his kindness and humor were unmatched.
His last six months were filled with joy and happiness that he shared with Sylvia, Nathanial, Cooper and Jordan.
Rosary at St. Elizabeth Church will be March 8th at 6:30 p.m., mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Church the following day, March 9th, at 10 a.m. with a private burial to follow. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Trowbridge Pavilion March 9th at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch to follow.
— Paid for by the family of Thaddeus Gean Cowan Thompson
