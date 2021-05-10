July 23, 1923 – May 1, 2021
Thelma Louise Kite, age 97, of John Day passed away May 1, 2021, in Mt. Vernon, Oregon. A graveside service was held May 7, 2021, at the Canyon City Cemetery with Pastor Al Altnow as the officiant.
Thelma was born July 23, 1923, to Steve and Clara (Jones) Miller on Pine Creek in John Day, Oregon. She married Melvin Kite in Nevada in 1966 and was a devoted housewife. She enjoyed oil painting, flower arrangements, fishing and gardening. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Clara Miller; husband, Melvin Kite; sisters, Erma Narem and Irene Johnson; brother, Steve Miller; sons, Steve and Terry Gentis; and grandson, Mike Gentis.
Survivors include her son, Walt (Donna) Gentis of John Day, Oregon; grandsons, Sherm Gentis of John Day, Oregon, and John Gentis of Athena, Oregon; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to the Cinnabar Adult Foster Care Home through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
