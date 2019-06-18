Theodora Marie Richardson

March 31, 1938 – June 1, 2019
Teddie Valade Richardson, 81, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on June 1. Per her wish, no funeral services will be held. The family asked that she be remembered in prayer, with kindness and love.
Teddie was born on March 31, 1938, in Prairie City, Oregon, to Ralph and Bessie Vera Valade (Rix). She attended primary school in John Day, Oregon, and high school at Ramey Air Base in Puerto Rico. While in Puerto Rico, she met and married Ralph O. Johnson; together they had four children. They settled in Tucson, Arizona, in 1964. She completed academic studies at Pima Community College and the University of Arizona.
Teddie remarried in 1980 to Ben Richardson and remained in Tucson until she retired in 2010. Teddie always wanted to return to the area in Oregon where she grew up and truly considered home. Together, she and Ben moved to Prairie City in late 2010, where they remained happily in love and devoted to one another until the time of her passing.
Teddie was an extraordinary amateur genealogist and shared her knowledge of family ancestry with others. She had a natural green thumb and loved growing plants and flowers. Her fascination with birds led to a lifelong collection of figurines that she treasured. The music of Josh Groban soothed her spirit, and there was nothing that could not be fixed when she had a bouquet of carnations to gaze upon.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Ben Richardson; four children, Sheila Becking, Marcus Johnson, Victor Johnson and Julia (Mark) Witzens; grandchildren, Brett (Rebecca) Becking, Valade Witzens and Mathew Becking; and great-grandchildren, Cooper and Mila.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
