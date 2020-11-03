Sept. 20, 1929 — Oct. 28, 2020
Thomas Edward Whale, 91, of Prineville, Oregon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his residence of Ashley Manor. Due to the pandemic, there will be a small celebration of his life for immediate family only. To light a candle for Tom or leave an online condolence for the family, please go to whisperingpinesfuneralhome.com.
He was born on Sept. 20, 1929, in Plunketville, Oklahoma, to Lindsy and Madge (Evans) Whale. Tom spent his childhood in Plunketville, moving to Washington, working at Oxteam Orchards. He served in the U.S. Navy as a 3rd class working as an engineer and was honorably discharged in 1954. He lived most of his life in Mt. Vernon, Oregon, working as a logger and then as head custodian and bus driver at Mt. Vernon School, retiring after 30 years.
Tom loved to travel and was constantly on the go, journeying to the Holy Lands, traveling the world while serving in the U.S. Navy, and he loved vacationing on the coast. He was active in the Assembly of God Church in John Day, Oregon, well known for his love of country music, playing the guitar and singing both in church and all over Oregon. Tom had a passion for family get-togethers, where he was able to show off his undeniable sense of humor, and loved to laugh. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle.
If you are so inclined, please donate to the dementia charity of your choice through Whispering Pines Funeral Home, 3168 NE Third St., Prineville, OR 97754, 541-416-9733.
