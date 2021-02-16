July 20, 1936 — Feb. 1, 2021
Thomas James Bronson Sr. was born on July 20, 1936, in Ontario, Oregon, to Otto and Loise (Domby) Bronson. He passed away in Boise, Idaho, due to heart complications on Feb. 1, 2021.
Tom grew up on the family ranch, northeast of Ironside, Oregon. He and his little sister, Lavelle, attended grade school in Malhuer City and Grouse Creek. He graduated high school in Ontario, Oregon, in 1955.
In 1958, he joined the Air National Guard, as a fuel supply specialist. He was honorably discharged in 1964.
Tom met the love of his life, Lois Affeld, in Ironside at a neighbor’s ranch where she was babysitting, when he went to gather up some stray cows. The two were wed on May 20, 1959, in John Day, Oregon.
Tom and Lois spent the rest of their lives on the Ironside family ranch raising their four children, along with hay and cows.
Tom was a hard worker who loved to ranch. He was an excellent equipment operator and a hay truck driver. He was very generous in helping others and loved to play practical jokes on friends and family. He enjoyed hunting elk and fishing, if you could get him off the ranch.
He was a member of the Burnt River School Board and a member of the Ironside Road District for many years.
Tom was preceded and death by his parents, sister and wife.
Tom is survived by his children, TJ (Joann) Bronson of Ontario, Oregon, Eric (Rhonda) Bronson of Huntington, Oregon, Peter (Terri) Bronson of Prineville, Oregon, and April Bronson of Burns, Oregon; grandchildren, James Bronson, Kyle Bronson, Robert Bronson, Wade Bronson, Aaron Langley, Audryonna Langley, Adrian Langley, Kathrine (Lee) Butler, Jesse (Wendy) Bronson and Danielle Bronson; and great-grandchildren, Tanner Harp, Stark Langley and Beorn Butler.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
