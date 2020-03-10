June 27, 1940 — March 2, 2020
Thomas “Tom’ C. Nielson, 79, of Seneca passed away peacefully in John Day on Monday, March 2, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Tom worked for Minute Maid Distributing for 48 years before he and his wife, Janice, chose Seneca, Oregon, as the place they would like to retire. He loved the outdoors and had many adventures with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice Nielson; children, Tonya Barnes, Cory Nielson, Benjamin Nielson and Dana Nielson; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
