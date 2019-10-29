April 4, 1954 — Oct. 23, 2019
Tom Boyer, 65, of Canyon City passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, at his home surrounded by his family. A graveside service was held Monday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery in Canyon City, Oregon.
Thomas Keith Boyer was born April 4, 1954, in Dallas, Oregon, to Roger Clark Boyer and Mary Sue Boyer (McCord). He was the third child born in his family, joining his brother David and his sister Susan. He had a younger brother Byron that was to follow.
He grew up and went to school in Klamath Falls, Oregon, before moving with his family to John Day at age 16. Tom graduated from Grant Union High School in 1972 and went on to join the U.S. Navy. After his discharge, he worked a variety construction and timber jobs before going to work for the town of Canyon City in 1984 retiring in 2012.
He met Elizabeth Pereira, his best friend and life partner, in the fall of 1980. They were married on Jan. 28, 1984, in Reno, Nevada and had one son, Cody, in 1986.
Tom enjoyed life. He loved fishing, hunting, hiking, camping and working on his home. He spent many years coaching youth baseball and soccer. He loved riding his 2004 Harley Davidson Sportster and took many trips with Elizabeth over the years, creating wonderful memories of adventures together on the road.
Tom is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Boyer; son, Cody (Natasha) Boyer; brothers, Byron (Sheree) Boyer and David (Trish) Boyer; sister, Susan (Rick) Beer; mother, Mary Sue Boyer; step-grandson, Logan Hembling; and granddaughter, Ella Wren, due in January 2020. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
