Aug. 24, 1945 – Feb. 1, 2021
Tommy Joe Ray, age 75, passed away Feb. 1, 2021, at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Oregon. No services are planned at this time.
Tommy was born Aug. 24, 1945, in Myrtle Creek, Oregon, to Clarence and Thelma Jackie (Turner) Ray. He married Glenda Glover in Roseburg, Oregon, on Aug. 30, 1963, and together they had three children: Tommy Joe Jr., John and Tina. They were married until her passing in 2009.
He worked for the timber industry as a logger for 50 years, working at Gilcrest Lumber in the 1970s, and for David Pitts and Gary Allen, retiring in 2002. Tommy enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting.
He married Diania Snow-Fleming in John Day, Oregon, in August of 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Ray, and his son, Tommy Joe Ray.
Survivors include his wife, Diania Ray, of John Day, Oregon; son, John (Kristin) Ray, of Prairie City, Oregon; daughter, Tina Ray, of Eugene, Oregon; and three grandchildren.
To offer online condolences to his family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
