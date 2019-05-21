Travis Ray Estes, 45, of John Day, died May 9 at his residence. He will be interred in Hermiston Cemetery in Hermiston, Oregon, on Wednesday, May 22, at noon. His family will honor him with a celebration of his life at a later time. To offer online condolences, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
