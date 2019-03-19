April 19, 1956 - Feb. 27, 2019
Valerie Joan Wilson passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and children on Feb. 27. Valerie was born in Baker City, Oregon on April 19, 1956 to Chet and Myrnie Koontz of Hereford, Oregon; she was one of nine children born into the Koontz Family. She spent her childhood on the family ranch in Hereford, riding horses, milking cows and helping her Dad out in the field. She loved playing cards with her family, which turned into a lifelong pastime. In 1982, Valerie met the love of her life, Rodney Wilson. It didn’t take long for them to make a lifelong commitment; they did everything together. Taking long drives in the country, playing cards with Chet and Myrnie, and helping brand calves was how they spent their time together. Rod and Val tied the knot on January 10, 1986 and, quickly, their family grew. By 1990, they had four children: Randi, Jocee, CJ and Titus. She always felt like Oregon was her home and they lived in many different cities. Rod and Val finally settled down in Unity, Oregon to raise their family. Valerie loved volunteering at her children’s school, riding the bus to swim lessons, and helping plan class parties. Valerie was also very involved in Burnt River Community Church, which she faithfully attended for 35 years. Her greatest passion about church was singing and she loved to sing to the congregation. Valerie loved playing her guitar and recently learned how to play the piano. In 2001, Valerie and Rod adopted their grandson Andrew, who proved to be a perfect addition to the family. Valerie loved attending all her kids sporting events and you could always find her in the bleachers, yelling words of encouragement to everyone. She herself loved to play volleyball and played in the city league. She also loved to crochet and craft. She made several afghans and rugs. Many can attest to her dedication and handiwork when it came to her rugs! She was always quick to make a rug for a wedding or birthday. She loved making them and giving them away. In 2017, Valerie and Rod moved to Tooele, Utah for a job opportunity and to start a new chapter in their life together. While in Tooele, they enjoyed dining out, taking in the sites and watching their grandkids play softball. In October of 2018, Valerie received the devastating diagnosis of lung cancer. She fought until the very end. We love our mother and her fun-loving spirit. We can all see her dancing around the kitchen, singing her heart out. She will always be our cheerleader.
Valerie is survived by her husband of 37 years, Rodney Wilson; her daughters, Randi Wilson and Jocee Arriola (Zac); her sons CJ Wilson (Destiny), Titus Wilson (Jessica) and Andrew Wilson (Josette); eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Davelle Baker (Dale), Kristi Ping (Denny), Gwynneth Anderson (Quinton), Richelle Brown (Loren), Kimala Hoskins (Tim) and Shauna Andrews (Corey); and her only brother Chip Koontz (Cathleen). She was preceded in death by her father, Chester Koontz, mother, Myrnie Koontz; loving sister, Jonda Myers, her in-laws, Lowell and Charlotte Wilson, and brother in-law, Richard Wilson. Following her passing, she was cremated at her request. There will be a memorial service on June 23 at the Burnt River Community Church in Unity, Oregon.
We would love to say a special thanks to her team at Intermountain Medical Center. Dr. Lowe and his team of nurses took great care of her till the end. We would also like to thank CNS in Tooele, Utah for providing the care and comfort she needed.
—Paid for by the family of Valerie Joan Wilson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.