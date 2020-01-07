July 26, 1934 — Jan. 3, 2020
Vera J. (Roberts) Edmondson died in Milwaukee, Oregon, Jan. 3, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in Cambridge, Idaho, in 1934. The family was transferred to John Day, Oregon, during World War II, and she attended Grant County schools, graduating from Grant Union High School in 1951. She married Richard Edmondson that fall, and they built a home in Canyon City, Oregon, and raised a growing family. In 1959 they purchased a business in Portland. Vera was a frequent visitor to Grant County over the years, visiting family and friends or attending class reunions. She is survived by her children, Dixie Starr of Portland, Oregon, Linda Blubaum and her husband, Clyde, of Gresham, Oregon, and Mark Edmondson and his husband, Troy Meyers, of Westport, Washington. She is also survived by her niece, Yeteve Kenna of Portland and Warren Oliver of Portland, as well as five grandchildren and many great- and great-great grandchildren. Vera was preceded in death by her youngest child, Mike, her parentsb Clay and Florence Robertsb and her sister, LaVonne Johnston. Arrangements are pending.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.