Jan. 30, 1921 - June 1, 2020
Verna Josephine Carter passed away June 1. She was born Jan. 30, 1921.
A service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Grace Baptist Church in Pendleton, Oregon.
A graveside service will take place at 3 p.m. at the Long Creek Cemetery. Dinner will follow at the Seventh-day Adventist Friendship Hall on Main Street in Long Creek, Oregon.
