April 2, 1959 — Dec. 30, 2019
Veronica Jean (Greene) Flanary went to be with her Lord on Dec. 30, 2019, in Bend, Oregon.
She was born April 2, 1959, the daughter of Ronald Freeman Greene (Dec) and Linda Gail (Roberts) Cook of Mt. Vernon, Oregon. She was a lifelong resident of Oregon.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years Vernon (Vern) Flanary of Mt. Vernon, Oregon; her mother Linda Cook of Mt. Vernon, Oregon; sister Linda Kinnaman and her husband, Gerald, of Prairie City, Oregon; brother Robert Greene and his wife, Susan, of Portland, Oregon; her stepchildren Mike Flanary and Michelle Nagle both of Portland and Marcus Flanary of Long Beach, Washington; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
We know where she is today, and it’s a great place. She’s at the right hand of God.
