Nov. 29, 1922 – Dec. 6, 2020
Vicki Hall Herburger was born on Nov. 29, 1922, in Coos Bay, Oregon, to Ann E and Charles Hall. Vicki passed away peacefully on Dec. 6 surrounded by family. Though her family moved to Lake Oswego, Oregon, when she was 9, her many happy memories of Coos Bay and the small family cabin on Coos River remained in her heart throughout her life.
Vicki graduated from Lincoln High School in Portland and then attended Oregon State College. She was affiliated with Alpha Chi Omega sorority where she made many life-long friends. There Vicki met the love of her life, Jerry Herburger. They were married Jan. 23, 1943, on a cold and snowy day in Portland. Vicki and Jerry spent the next 58 years together. Their first child, Kappy, was born in 1945 while Jerry was recuperating on Guam from a severe injury sustained in battle on Okinawa. They were happily reunited when Jerry came home the following summer. Their son Tom was born in 1947. Vicki dedicated her life to making a home for her family and raising Kappy and Tom.
Jerry’s roots were in Eastern Oregon where he introduced Vicki to ranching life and many family and friends there. She spoke often of her love for Eastern Oregon, taking great pride in sharing her love of this part of the country. Vicki and Jerry also enjoyed time on the Oregon coast, especially Rockaway Beach where they built a cabin and spent many happy years. Jerry preceded her in death in 2001.
Her love for her children and her grandchildren consumed her life. In addition to Tom (Suzie) and Kappy, she loved her grandchildren, Anna Villareal (Jerry), Peter Roper (Arienne) and Laura Herburger, and her four great-grandchildren.
In honor of Vicki, please consider a contribution to Hospice Care of the Northwest.
