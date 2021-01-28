Vicki Lee Breck, 83, of Prineville, died on Dec. 23, 2020, at the St. Charles Hospital in Prineville, Oregon. She was born Nov. 11, 1937, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Leonard Breck; her son, Bobb Breck; her daughter, Bonnie Brown, and four grandsons, Brandon and Joe Beers, Bucky and Brody Breck, one great-grandson, Baelor Beers; and two sisters, Patricia Ellis and Rosalee Patelzick. She was preceded in death by her son, Leonard Harry Breck Jr. (Bucky); and her brother, Mike Smith.
Vicki was raised in the Santa Ynez Valley in Southern California. She attended the Santa Ynez high school where she met and married her high school sweetheart.
Vicki worked side by side to her husband Leonard for 66 years of marriage. She was an integral part of their ranching operations. She loved her family beyond measure, and her grandkids and great grandson were the greatest joys of her life. She loved the outdoors and her ranch life; she was a hunter and rode horse back when needed on the ranch. She never let anyone go hungry and loved to cook; if you stopped to visit, she was going to feed you. She enjoyed collecting antiques and western art.
Vicki will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. “To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die.”
A celebration of life will be held summer of 2021. The family will release details at a later date.
