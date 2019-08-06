Jan. 6, 1946 – May 3, 2019
Virginia “Ginger” Lee (McGrath) White passed May 3. A ceremony spreading her ashes will take place at her home, 410 Sharp Road, Midland, Oregon, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. All who knew her are welcome to attend and invited to speak. Ginger was a member of the Eastern Star and served as the chairwoman of the Grant County Planning Commission.
