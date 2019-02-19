Virginia Moore

July 31, 1924 — Feb. 6, 2019
Virginia Marie Moore, 94, of Long Creek, Oregon, passed away on Feb. 6 at the Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City.
Virginia was born on July 31, 1924, in Elk, Washington, to Edward Andrew and Mary Lena (Meents) Moulton. She went to high school for three years in Newport, Washington, and one year in Dayville, Oregon. After high school, Virginia attended Business College in Spokane, Washington. She worked as a bookkeeper for the city of Long Creek.
On Sept. 2, 1946, Virginia married Don Chesnut Moore in Dayville. Together, they had two children, William Edward and Joyce Ann. She enjoyed fishing, camping, sewing, gardening, painting, knitting and quilting. She spent many years as a 4-H Leader and member of the American Legion Alexander Harper and Dayville Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of Auxiliary and Home Extension Grant County. Her greatest accomplishments included raising her two children and four grandchildren, and fishing out all streams, rivers and lakes in Eastern Oregon.
She is survived by her son, William Edward Moore (Bruna), of Karlsruhe, Germany; grandchildren, Tammi Lee Moore Schröder of Gernsbach, Germany, Billi Lin Moore Elk of Heuchlingen, Germany, Kenneth Ralph Reade (De Anna) of Pendleton, Oregon, Douglas Don Reade of Lebanon, Oregon; and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her special friends Myla, Mike, Max and Ben Corley of Long Creek, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Chesnut Moore; daughter, Joyce Ann; sister, Carol Ann Moulton; and parents, Edward and Mary Moulton.
Memorial contributions in memory of Virginia can be made to the Long Creek Volunteer EMT Ambulance through Driskill Memorial Chapel at 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.