Sept. 22, 1933 – July 5, 2021
Vivian Louise Rookstool, age 87, of Prairie City passed away July 5, 2021, at her residence in Prairie City. A celebration of life will be held July 16, 2021, at the Prairie City Senior Center in Prairie City at 1 p.m.
Vivian was born Sept. 22, 1933, in Broken Bow, Nebraska, to Clyde and Olive (Aspaugh) Hoke. She attended Adrian High School and married Melvin D. Rookstool on June 22, 1951.
Vivian was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and she enjoyed spending time with her family, the outdoors, camping and knitting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin D. Rookstool; and her daughter, Debbie McCallister.
Survivors include her sons, Rocky Rookstool of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Rod Rookstool of Prairie City, Oregon; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
To offer an online condolence, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
