July 13, 1953 - Sept. 18, 2020
Wally S. Elsbury Jr. was born July 13, 1953, to Walter Samuel and Regina Ann Waldmann Elsbury in Burns, Oregon. He was the seventh of nine children and the first son.
He passed away on Sept. 18, 2020, on the Archie Creek Fire near Roseburg, Oregon. He had been wildland firefighting the last several years using his logging equipment and his skidgine.
He grew up in Hines, Oregon, and attended Hines Elementary and Burns Union High School, graduating in 1971.
He married Kathy Purdy in 1983, and they had three children, Angela, Mike and Shaun.
He was a logger all his adult life and was awarded Logger of the Year from the Malheur Forest Service in 1993.
He loved to hunt deer and elk and looked forward to opening day each year but also had a soft spot for all creatures.
Wally was one of those people who always had time to visit or help you in anyway. He appreciated history and enjoyed looking for treasures of all kinds
Wally is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathy, daughter Angela (Travis) Courtney and their two children, Peyton and Lauren, Mike (Meaghan) and Shaun. He is also survived by his siblings Barbara (Chuck) White, Carol (Chuck) Lynde, Sharyn (Darrell) Williams, Doreen (Bud) Hubbard, Lorraine (Ken) Palmer, John Elsbury and Monica Elsbury, his mother-in-law Mary Purdy and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Regina, sister Shirley and nephew Scott.
Contributions in Wally’s memory can be made to Harney County Save A Stray, Harney County Historical Society or a charity of your choice that supports victims of wildfires.
A gathering will be held at the Valley Golf Club in Hines, Oregon, from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
