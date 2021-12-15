Walter James Clark, age 96, of Prairie City passed away Dec. 5 at Cinnabar Adult Foster Care Home in Mt. Vernon. A private family interment took place on Dec. 10 at the Prairie City Cemetery.
Walter was born on Sept. 1, 1925, to William and Alice (Noble) Clark in Ford, Washington. He attended school in Spokane, Washington, and his best friend growing up was his dog Pete. He married his precious wife, Doris Mae Clark, on Sept. 28, 1944, in Spokane.
He worked as a head sawyer for Ochoco Lumber (Malheur Lumber) up until his retirement.
Walter enjoyed hunting with his best friend and hunting buddy, Royce Dotson, and his grandson Darryl Sledge was his fishing partner on the Snake River. His favorite meal was breakfast, and he always loved a great dessert after every meal. Walter enjoyed cutting wood and loved to watch “Gunsmoke.”
He enjoyed keeping his cars and boat in the most pristine conditions, always had a beautiful yard along with his neighbors, through his generosity. He was faithful to his Lord, attending church regularly until his health prevented him from doing so.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Doris Clark; his son Darryl W. Clark, who passed away at the tender age of 16, and his son Gary J. Clark in 2014.
Survivors include his daughter Judy (Rob) Beatty of Moses Lake, Washington; daughter Jinny (Forrest) Sledge of Lewiston, Idaho; daughter Cindy (Sonny) Pittman of Cheney, Washington; daughter Janet Hill of John Day; son Curtis (Julie) Clark of Pendleton; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Samaritan’s Purse or the Billy Graham Foundation through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
