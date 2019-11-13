With great sadness, we announce the death of Wayne Leroy McKinnis. He died peacefully at his assisted living home in Medford on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Wayne was born in Summerville to Ralph and Hazel McKinnis. He was the middle of five siblings: brothers, Harold, Myron, Maurice and sister, Shirley. Wayne graduated from Grant Union High School in John Day where he was a proud member of the 1943 state champion football team.
He joined the Navy and was sent to Guam and Hawaii during WWII, where he served as a radio dispatcher. After serving his country, he returned to John Day and began his career working at the Chevrolet and Ford dealerships.
Wayne married Alice in 1955 and raised their family in John Day. He loved to hunt and fish, and left his family with many fond memories of camping adventures. He was an avid fly fisherman, traveling to Alaska most summers for over 20 years to visit his daughter, grandchildren and go fishing with the bears at Brooks Camp.
After retiring, Wayne and Alice moved to Bend. He loved following and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. Wayne and Alice spent their last years in an assisted living facility in Medford being closer to their son, Brian.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife Alice in 2018; son, Doug White; and daughter, Beverly Smith. He is survived by his sons, Robert McKinnis, Brian McKinnis (Nancy) and Dave White; and daughter, Sandy Durrell (Brian); along with 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life is planned for Friday, Nov. 29, at the home of his son, Brian, in Talent. Plans are pending for an internment celebration for Wayne and Alice in John Day in the coming year. Funeral arrangements are being made by Rogue Valley Funeral Alternatives of Medford.
