Wayne Lissman, 94, died Jan. 12. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at LaFollette’s Chapel in Burns. A luncheon will follow at the Burns Elks Lodge 1680. Contributions in memory of Wayne Lissman can be made to the American Legion, Harney County Post 63, in care of LaFollette’s Chapel, P.O. Box 488, Burns, OR 97720.
