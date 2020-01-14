Wayne Wilson, 83, of Richland; formerly of Prairie City, John Day Valley and Long Creek, died on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 2:00 p.m. at Pine Baptist Church in Halfway, Oregon. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception to be held immediately following at the church.
Wayne Kenneth Wilson was born on March 15, 1936 in Parma, Idaho to Guy & Maud Wilson. He was raised from Idaho, Missouri, and the John Day Valley. He Graduated from High School in 1954 in Mt. Vernon, Oregon.
Wayne and Gloria met while going through school together. They married on August 8, 1954 and had two daughters.
Wayne spent many years (40) working in the woods in Grant County. He had a love of falling trees. Spent the last 7 years before retirement working for the City of Prairie City. He and Gloria moved to Richland, Oregon in the spring of 2007 in the home of Kurt and Joan Hills to provide many family fishing outings as a bed and breakfast with all 6 bedrooms filled and Wayne Chief breakfast cook and dishwasher.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening and cooking. He enjoyed High School and College Basketball. Wayne's favorite season was "Fishing Season." Memorable times for Wayne included having his family around him and would be remembered most for his love for his kids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Helen, Norma, Lois and Lucille; Brothers Les and Leck; granddaughter Jody Hills.
Wayne is survived by his wife Gloria, daughters Debra Jean Wells and her husband Peter of the Tri-Cities, West Richland, WA, Joan Marie Hills and her husband Kurt of Baker City, OR. Grandsons; Christopher Wells and his wife Crystal, Michael Wells and Doug Hills and his wife Alicia; great grandchildren Christian, Wilson and Evelyn Wells, Alena and Kyra Hills; Sister Ruth; numerous nieces and nephews.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Wayne, the family suggests the Pine Baptist Church through Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PO Box 543 Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
