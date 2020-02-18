Feb. 22, 1929 — Feb. 5, 2020
William “Bill” F. Thissell passed away Feb. 5, 2020, at his home in rural Burns surrounded by family. Bill was born Feb. 22, 1929, to Fred and Grace (Tillson) Thissell in Canyon City, Oregon. He joined four brothers Clyde, Walt, Glen and Don, brother Richard (Dick) and sister Linda followed.
He lived mainly in Grant and Harney counties except for a few early years around Alsea, Oregon. Bill went to grade school and a short time of high school in Grant County. His family moved to Burns in the mid-1940s. He worked for a few ranchers from that area, Baker’s, Burnhardt’s. Also around the Seneca for the Biggs Ranch.
Bill was in his early 20s working at the Biggs ranch when he met his wife, Clara (Stratton). Bill and Clara married Oct. 4, 1954, while he was serving in the Army. Bill and Clara then moved to Seneca where he worked for Edward Hines and John Biggs. They had two sons and two daughters. He later became manager of Biggs Ranch for 11 years. In 1969, Bill moved his family to rural Burns. He continued working swing shift for Edward Hines driving to Seneca for 15 years. Then he started doing government contracts, wood sales, fence building and wild horse gathers from Murderers Creek. Bill wore many hats — woodcutting, hunting, horse chasing, rancher and fence builder — but the love of his life was his family, marriage to Clara for 65 years and ranching.
He is survived by his wife, Clara; children Monte, Diane, Joanne and Kelly; 12 grandchildren; and 28 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, nephew and sister-in-law.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Bible Baptist Church in Hines at 1 p.m. Join us and bring your memories. Potluck to follow.
