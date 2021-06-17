William Robert Thomas, age 91, of John Day passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the John Day Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Randy Johnson officiating. A committal service will follow at St. Andrews Cemetery in Canyon City. A reception will be held at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall after the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the John Day Church of the Nazarene or to the Blue Mountain Hospital Scholarship Fund through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To offer online condolences, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
