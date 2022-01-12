Wilma Marie (McKern) Bauer, age 94, of Mt. Vernon passed away January 5, 2022, in Prairie City, Oregon. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 13th, 2022 at the Grant County Fairgrounds Pavilion. A potluck reception will be held immediately following the service, also at the Pavilion. A private family interment will be held at Canyon City Cemetery prior to the Memorial Service.
Wilma was born March 13th, 1927, at the old McKern place outside of Mt. Vernon to Jay and Jessie McKern. She went to school in Hermiston and in Mt. Vernon and graduated in 1945. Wilma married Herb Bauer on August 20th, 1946, together they had three children.
She worked in various grocery stores through out the years, in Redmond, Mt. Vernon and Long Creek. She retired in 2002 after working for Chesters Thriftway for 17 years as a checker. After her retirement she enjoyed volunteering, traveling with groups and friends and family to various places, weekly card games, baking and sharing her famous apple pies.
Wilma was a member of the Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, the Mt. Vernon Grange, American Legion Auxiliary, the Grant County Museum and she wrote the Senior Center News for the Blue Mt. Eagle. She loved Grant County especially the Century Farm property west of Mt. Vernon. Out of her 94 years she only lived outside of Grant County for seventeen years, living one year in Hermiston, Oregon. While in Hermiston she worked at Ordinance Depot in 1945. Also, her and Herb lived in Pendleton, Oregon where they resided for sixteen years. Herb worked at Woodpecker truck and Wilma worked at the Prowler RV Factory.
Her greatest accomplishments were being a loving wife, mom, grandma, and great grandma. She had many friends and lived a life of loving service.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Jay, and Jessie Bauer; her husband, Herb Bauer; sister, Charlyne Rutler; two brothers, Melvin (Shorty) McKern and Merrill McKern.
Survivors include her son, Neil (Jan) Bauer of Mt. Vernon, Oregon; daughter, Karen (Tom) Love of Umatilla, Oregon; daughter, Marcy (Bill) Bacon of Hermiston, Oregon; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, Oregon 97845.
