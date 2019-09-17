Jan. 10, 1929 – Sept. 1, 2019
Wynton Gerald Shaw, 90, of Long Creek passed away on Sept. 1.
Born to Gerald and Della Shaw in Long Creek, Oregon, Wynton was the eldest of five children.
Dr. Shaw is survived by his wife of 69 years, Darlene; two sisters, Sarah Spaulding and Marcene Halverson; three children, Doreen Shaw-Wentland, Dyanne Cogley and Robert Shaw; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janelle Teichman; brother, Melvin Shaw; and sister, Carol Morrill.
Dr. Shaw practiced obstetrics and gynecology for 31 years at Palomar Hospital, delivering over 10,000 babies during his career.
Dr. Shaw will forever be remembered as a Christian gentleman who loved God and family. Our lives have been blessed by knowing Dr. Shaw.
A Celebration of Life Sabbath will take place on Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. at the Escondido Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1305 Deodar Road, Escondido, CA 92026.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.