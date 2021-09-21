Mrs. Sinner died Sept. 12, 2021, after a long, arduous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Iantha (Ann) was born to William (Bill) and Patricia (Pat) Larkin and attended schools in John Day, Oregon, before beginning a career spanning over 32 years for the U.S. federal government.
Ann began her career as a stenographer working at the Pentagon and completed over four years of exemplary service for the materials division at the Department of Navy. In 1974 Ann returned home to take a job with the Army Corps of Engineers. Her accolades and professional relationships with the corps, too many to detail, again were among the most successful for over 28 years.
Between 1975 and 1978 she met the man who would capture her heart. John L. Sinner was a Navy veteran who worked as a structural foreman at the Corps of Engineers. Their courtship soon flourished as they were married in December 1981. They would spend many wonderful years together traveling, enjoying sporting events, and most of all family. They lived life to the fullest for many years until John passed away in 1994.
Following her wonderful years with John, she dedicated her life to family, especially holidays where she hosted many Christmas gatherings. Her attention to detail and love of her family while gifting personalized Christmas stockings made everyone feel loved and important. This is only one small example of her enormous generosity.
Mrs. Sinner is survived by her sister Pamela Rowley-Butcher, nephews Randy Stockwell, Travis Hudson, Tyler and Tracy Hudson, niece Celeste Courtain and numerous other beloved family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, and her sister Carol.
