“My DNA test results showed WHAT?”
The paperwork from my DNA test swab came back. I stood stunned at what I saw.
This all started when a friend stopped by.
“Would you like your DNA tested?” the friend asked. “You can find out where your ancestors came from.”
“No, I’m good,” I replied.
I knew where my ancestors came from — paternal grandparents immigrated here from western Finland, the area of Swedish-speaking Finns with some lines reaching back into Sweden.
I figure I’m 50% Swedish/Finnish.
As for maternal great-grandparents, they emigrated from Denmark. I calculate I’m 25% Danish. And for the remaining 25%, England and Western Europe make up the rest.
These immigrants came in the late 1700s, late 1800s or the early 1900s. Each group settled in different parts of the United States. The common thread: each searched for greater religious and political freedoms and economic opportunities.
With my friend’s encouragement, in time I relented, purchased a DNA test kit, and sent off the mouth swab.
Horrified, I noted the results showed little mention of Denmark. Instead, the test results showed I was part NORWEGIAN! Not that I have anything against Norwegians — after all, Norway is just across the North Sea from Denmark. It’s not as if it’s the results show the country of Maldives — someplace I’d need to look up on a map to find where it’s located.
Through the years, our family has learned more about where we’ve come from. While in college, I discovered we still had relatives in Finland. In time, several of the family have visited there and they have visited here.
I felt such a sense of history when I strolled into the old farmhouse of ancestors — where fifth- and sixth-generation farmers raised rye and flax. In the kitchen, a wood-burning oven baked the wheels of rye bread with a hole in the middle. The poles still remain where the bread was slid onto the poles and then slid into slots near the ceiling — the bread available for the coming month.
A reunion a couple years ago in Finland involved about 300 people celebrating the 200th anniversary of an ancestor’s birthday. A handful of us came from the U.S. — most were locals we got to meet.
The DNA list showed only a minuscule percentage from Denmark. How can that be? We knew from records several generations were born and died in Denmark.
A few years ago, a group of Americans organized an event that celebrated the emigration from Scandinavia to America and then to the West. My brother and I played the role of great-grandparents. We drove through areas where they had lived and farmed, located the church where one ancestor preached in the 1600s.
To further the re-enactment, we boarded sailing vessels where participants acted as part of the crew. Below deck, the sleeping area felt cramped between families. Some of the ships opted to sail to New York. That was more sailing than I could commit to. My brother and I did a shorter stint in the Baltic Sea.
One night, an incredible number of stars seemed to burn holes into the dark sky. The crew leader doled out tasks with some on watch, some in the galley working on breakfast while still dark. The rest of the participants off to assigned duties. I was the only one left behind.
The leader said, “Your task is to stand on the deck and appreciate the beauties of the night.” I’d never been given a finer task.
As the bell rang for breakfast, the wind picked up, choppy waves slapped against the boat. When the wind turned to a gale, we scrambled up the stairs to the deck and tugged on ropes to drop the sails. I was at the end of one rope when a wave swept over the rail, hit me behind the knees, knocked me down, and spun me across the deck into a pile of ropes where I smacked my head. Seasickness struck like a hammer to my midsection. I gained a new-found appreciation for those persevering, hardy ancestors looking for a new life.
