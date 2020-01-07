Big guns have a specific purpose and usefulness as do small guns. Similarly, big chain corporate businesses have their specific purpose and usefulness as do small businesses.
Small businesses have a big impact on the U.S. economy through job creation and innovation. According to the Small Business Administration, small business is defined as a privately owned corporation, partnership or sole proprietorship widely measured by having fewer than 500 employees.
As of Nov. 4, 2019, the SBA reported there are nearly 30 million small businesses in the U.S. employing 47.8% of U.S. workers. Oregon small businesses employed 852,983, or 55% of the private workforce, creating 37,592 net jobs. Businesses with fewer than 20 employees experienced the largest gain, adding 22,203 net jobs in 2016, according to the Census Bureau. Southern and Eastern Oregon, and more specifically Grant County, are alive because geographically our small businesses employ less than 500 employees. We are the “Little Guns.”
Can you imagine not having “Little Guns” available? Imagine, for a moment, living without your downtown and local businesses. Think about the impact of just one business closing, or one business opening, in Grant County. For every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., approximately $0.67 stays in the local community. In addition to dollars spent, local businesses donate hundreds or thousands of products and money to local community fundraisers and events. Where would all the schools, nonprofit organizations and family crisis fundraisers be if there were no baskets, or guns, or gravel, or money — goods and services — donated by Grant County businesses? This is where the “Little Guns” become the “Big Guns” and the “Big Guns” become the “Little Guns” or non-existent guns.
The facts are “Big Guns” donate to communities, but the communities must meet specific requirements or guidelines. “At Amazon, we are committed to ensuring all children and young adults, especially those from underrepresented and underserved communities who reside in areas where we have a physical presence, have the resources and skills they need to build their best and brightest futures.” Costco and Walmart/Sam’s Club offer grants through annual grant applications. Walmart 2019 grants range from a minimum of $250 to a maximum of $5,000. “Costco focuses on supporting charitable programs and community activities in the markets where we do business. All 501©(3) nonprofit organizations focusing on children, education, and/or health and human services are eligible to apply for consideration, regardless of their distance from our locations, but are very competitive.”
The building blocks of Grant County are the “Little Guns” made up of small businesses employing you and your spouse, teens, college students, grandchildren and your neighbors in Grant County. They are the entrepreneurs who have grit, compassion, perseverance and heart for Grant County. Yes, heroes of our time, serving and working hard for families, nonprofit organizations and the community as they provide jobs, goods and services, and donations to Grant County schools, health care, 4-H, fire departments and other local community fundraisers.
When you support the “Little Guns” — the small businesses in Grant County — you are making a big impact on our communities’ economic sustainability, growth and existence. Economic development starts with you as the consumer.
