A young student was given a birthday gift of $20. Contemplation time: Do I put the $20 in my saving account or spend it? Do I give it to my neighbor or a stranger? Do I support local small business, or do I support big business? Do I keep the $20 in Grant County, or do I give it to another county? It all spends the same, but it doesn’t necessarily remain.
The young student ventures out to Monica’s video shop, the only shop in town to buy a computer game and rent a movie with the birthday gift of $20. Leaving satisfied with goods in hand to enjoy moments later, rather than waiting for the package to arrive on the doorstep or in the mail with no worries of the game getting damaged in the mail or stolen from “Package Pirates,” the student gets to invite friends over that night to share the $20 of entertainment.
Monica deposits the $20 in the local bank, purchases a replacement game and is able to spend her profit from selling the game and renting the movie. She now has $15 remaining with which she supports our local electric, water and sewer, garbage, oil heating, local internet and phone company, and the local bank to turn on Monica’s video shop’s lights, heat or cool the building for the comfort of her customers, and continue to provide goods and services to Grant County community. After paying for these local goods and services, she still has $10 left. With minimum wage around $10 per hour, she pays her one part-time employee.
How does Monica keep her business open when selling a computer game and a movie rental went to support other local businesses, and provided entertainment to a community member? She has to sell and rent more computer games and movies — basic economics.
For every $15 she receives from local shoppers, once her business utilities, mortgage, insurance, taxes and part-time employee are paid for the month, she now can purchase more games, rental movies or grow her business by serving Grant County residents with electronics such as TVs, stereos, speakers and more.
Getting the word out! Spreading the news that Monica’s now has more available is an additional expense called marketing. Part of the $15 is now shared with local radio ads, newspaper ads, Chamber of Commerce dues and the local home décor and marketing store hired to market on social media and create Monica’s webpage. Monica is working hard to provide goods and services to her Grant County customers.
What about Monica’s wages? She has to eat too. With local support of her friends, family and neighbors in Grant County renting movies from her and saying no to big business — Redbox, Netflix or Amazon — she will eventually make a profit.
The young student’s friend experience of playing the computer game and watching the movie not released on Netflix or Amazon, but available at Monica’s, led to buying the game and renting a movie for their weekend entertainment. With this local support, Monica is able to pay all her expenses and has $20 left at the end of the month.
Monica deposits $10 in her local bank savings account for the rainy day of no or fewer sales, leaving her $10 to pay her home mortgage, home utilities and insurance, and purchase food and gasoline. If she has enough sales to meet all of her responsibilities and provide for her basic needs, Monica will be able to support Grant County schools when they walk in the door asking for donations for school programs. (This will be another column for another time.)
Without the support of Grant County residents, Monica’s video shop would not be providing goods and services with outstanding customer service to our community and contributing to keeping our local community businesses in operation. The $20 spent locally grows the Grant County economy by providing local jobs and employment, and more business opportunities. The path of the dollar spent out of town or online grows the community out of town.
Who do you choose to support? How do you want to help the health of Grant County economy?
