For all of you sports fans, as you know, there is nothing better than to watch a close competitive game between two sports teams. The spectator’s excitement, enthusiasm and cheering accelerate as the offense and defense battle for the win. Crowds gasp as the score is tied, once again, while the clock loses time. The referee calls a timeout. Players run to their coaches to hear encouragement and receive the winning play instructions. The whistle sounds, the crowds cheer and the players resume adrenaline. Inch by inch, the score goes back and forth until time runs out, and overtime begins to break the tie. With the spectators on their feet anticipating the next play, hoping their team wins, or at this point the best team wins, the ball floats through the air seemingly in slow motion with only a few seconds on the clock, and it hits the mark. Game over.
This illustrates healthy competition. Two teams of equal talent, practiced and coached, battling it out while giving it their all.
In the business world of economics, healthy competition is similar. Business owners offensively market their products (goods and services) while defensively setting competitive prices and offering quality customer service. Spectators, or customers, in this case, watch for price wars, sales, discounts, rewards and selected goods or services while the owner strategically plans, provides desirable goods and services and attempts to meet the supply and demand. As the season changes, the owner not only inches his way from closing out products or shifting services, but also inches into the new season’s product or service. Customers watch for the greatest and the latest new product or deal, while the owner gasps in excitement and hopes for a profitable winning season.
Then overtime happens because the game is multifaceted. Not only does the owner strategize to meet the supply and demand of their customers, but the other businesses selling the same or similar goods and services are part of the competition. This is the game changer. If the competition plays fair, ethically and within the boundaries of the law, it’s exciting and benefits both businesses and customers. But, when the referee is not present to call a fair game, no one wins. This usually creates unhealthy dominating competition. In business, this could be referred to as a monopoly.
A monopoly is defined as “a single producer of a product or service. In law, a monopoly is a firm that has a lot of market power and is able to charge very high prices for a product or service.” The consumer loses because of the lack of competition as the business invariably delivers poor quality of service or products at high pricing and limited consumer choice. To be considered a healthy community, we need to offer customers choices of goods and services; and in a small rural community like Grant County, indirect competition is healthy while direct competition is unhealthy.
Direct competitors and indirect competitors define healthy and unhealthy competition. A direct competitor has watched all of their competitor’s film footage over and over, studied their plays and run the same game, having no plays of their own. This is the business down the street that offers the same products and services to the same customer base while copycatting the winning business. To stay alive the winning owner must continue to be innovative and creative to stay ahead of the direct competitor. This is a real challenge in small communities, which lead to unhealthy competition, where both businesses struggle or fail, and customers are not given variety.
A healthy competitor is known as an indirect competitor, a business who offers the same or similar goods and services that can serve as a viable substitute. This is the coach who studied the other team, but came up with his own team plays that took his team to the playoffs. Another illustration is two family restaurants serving breakfast, lunch and dinner but with different menu items. They may both offer salads, but the salads are prepared differently. Offering variety for the customer is a win for everyone especially in Grant County where choices are limited.
How does Grant County economically become the winning team? The coaches (city, county, chamber of commerce and economic development leadership) study the game of business, determine the needs and winning strategy for our county, prepare the infrastructure for growth and select the right business players. Business players who offer a variety of goods and services to our customer base stimulating our economy, and who choose to operate as indirect competitors rather than direct competitors. Grant County businesses and customers can both benefit with healthy competition. I wonder how many Grant County customers would shop locally if we didn’t have a monopoly or direct competition. What goods and services would you like Grant County to offer?
Let your city council, county commissioner, chamber of commerce or Grant County Economic Development know your wants and needs so we can be the winner.
