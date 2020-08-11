You may think you are in control driving your own vehicle in bumper to bumper traffic, but in reality the flow of traffic is controlling your speed and direction whether you are in New York City traffic, I-205 or I-5.
Unlike the car ride at Disneyland where the center cement directs your car on the single-lane road, you as a driver on the roads, streets, highways and freeways of America have choices. You can check traffic flow and select a different route, start out early or wait until later in the evening to avoid certain heavy traffic times, take back roads or not go at all.
As a consumer, driving fluctuates between supply and demand. For example, if there is a housing shortage with a demand for housing, the driver is the seller; the seller is in the driver’s seat setting the sale price high and most likely getting it. On the other hand, if there are several houses for sale and not too many buyers, the buyer is in the driver’s seat, able to negotiate and get the property for less than the asking price. In either situation, both the seller and the buyer can choose to not accept or make an offer.
When COVID-19 first exploded in early March 2020, consumers panicked, creating a high demand for certain groceries such as toilet paper, eggs, bread, potatoes, rice, tomato sauce, dog food and other staples. Because of the high demand, consumers were driving as they forced sellers to ration these items, created a shortage in supply and increased the price as the demand was high and supply low.
Due to COVID-19 stay-home regulations, fewer people were driving, resulting in low demand of fuel and high supply — you guessed it, lower or stable prices at the pump. According to gasbuddy.com, the following states saw gas prices under $1: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Virginia and Wisconsin.
In contrast, have you noticed gas prices rising just before and during a holiday? Of course, this is another example of supply and demand. In fact, in the 1970s consumers were fed up with rising gas prices pushing to $1 per gallon, so citizens spread the word encouraging drivers to not purchase gas on specific days of the week, creating a decrease in demand. The high response of participation drove the prices down, sending a message to the oil companies. Then the supply flow changed in California in 1973 with the oil crisis when driver’s license plate numbers determined which day you could purchase gasoline (even numbers on even days, and odd numbers on odd days), reducing the long lines at gas stations as panic buyers topped off their tanks in fear of not having gas. Is fear driving you during this COVID-19 season?
Fear is driving when the President of the United States Donald Trump appears before the American people to assure them that, after speaking with leading grocery chain executives, grocers would remain open and that the supply chain remained healthy. Speaking at the same White House news conference, Vice President Mike Pence urged Americans to only buy the groceries they need for the week ahead.
Understanding basic economics — supply and demand — puts you as a consumer back in the driver’s seat. Panic buying will continue to drive prices high and supply low. Let’s together build blocks of knowledge and understanding of how supply and demand affects all of us, as a healthy community flows and doesn’t get bottlenecked in the traffic of panic.
