Hello Grant County,
I hope you are all doing well, and I really hope this will be over soon!
These are strange times for us all. I am proud of the way we are helping each other out. Grant County people really know how to take care of each other!
If you haven’t liked our Facebook page (Grant County Oregon Chamber of Commerce), please do! We try to post and share information that might be interesting and helpful during this time. We also have a Grant County – Support Local BINGO game posted on there. So far, only two people have played, and both have won $25 Grant County Greenbacks. Congratulations to Shiloh Burton-Harper and Heather Rookstool!
The Grant County Chamber is the community manager for John Day for the XXXII Cycle Oregon Classic – Ride the Painted Hills bicycle ride this September. We are signing up groups to help with the various volunteer positions for the event. They are volunteer opportunities that will raise money for your organizations and groups. If your organization or group is interested in helping and earning some money, please call me at the chamber. Currently, I am there in the mornings until about noon. If I’m not there, please leave a message, and I will get back to you.
Take care, everyone. Stay well!
