Hello Grant County,
I hope you all had a nice Christmas and a very Happy New Year.
We would like to welcome some new members to the Chamber – Les Schwab Tire Center, Belly Acres Twisted Stitchery, Belly Acres Ranch, The Canyon House, LL., and The Strawberry Mountain Quilt Guild.
We have just started a new Business of the Month program. At our meeting each month, the board will choose a new Business of the month. That business will be featured on our Facebook page and as a complimentary sponsor of our newsletter.
December’s Business of the Month is Grant-Harney County CASA. Executive Director Hannah Hinnman was recently on Coffee Time sharing information about the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program.
It might seem early, but we are busy getting ready for the upcoming tourist season. We are looking forward to a busy season and it will be here before we know it!
Our Marketing committee is working with a couple of consultants we just hired to develop a new logo and brand for Grant County. We are really excited to get this done!
I have recently been contacted by several folks who are looking into renting a room or their house on Air BnB or VRBO. They might even have camp spots or an RV available to rent.
Please be aware that there is a process you must follow.
First of all, you must register with the Grant County Chamber of Commerce, as we administer the Transient Room Tax for Grant County. The Transient Lodging Tax was approved by Grant County voters on May 15, 1990. So, the 8% Transient room Tax has been in effect since then.
After you register, you have to start collecting and paying the tax. The State of Oregon also has a tax, so you need to register with them as well. We can tell you how to do that.
Taxes are due the 15th of the month following the end of each quarter. So, April 15th, July 15th, October 15th and January 15th.
Failure to remit the tax could result in penalties and interest. Noncompliance of the Ordinance may also lead to the operator having to pay all the administrator’s costs to bring you into compliance and the placement of a lien.
There is a misconception that Air BnB pays the tax in Grant County. This is not true! They do not!
The Transient Room Tax Ordinance, The Registration Form, The Tax filing sheet, and some other information can be found on our website: www.gcoregonlive.com on the first page under “Recent News”. If you have questions, please call us at 541-575-0547. We would be glad to help you through the process. It really is pretty easy!
If we see you listed on Air BnB or VRBO, or even Facebook, and you aren’t registered, we will be contacting you.
So, if you know of anyone who is thinking about renting something to guests, please share this information. We would appreciate it!
The January Chamber meeting is going to be Thursday, January 16th. The board meets at the Chamber office at 10:30 Am for their business meeting and the no-host luncheon is at noon at the Outpost Restaurant. This month’s Guest speaker will be Kathy Cancilla, the Accreditation Coordinator for the Grant county Health Department.
We hope to see you at the luncheon!
